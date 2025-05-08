Sports

Thunder level series with 43-point rout of Nuggets

Reuters

May 8, 2025 3:50 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 149-106 home blowout of the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday.

The Thunder, who set a franchise single-game playoff scoring record, tied the best-of-seven series 1-1 ahead of Game 3 in Denver on Friday.

“We knew what was at stake tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We came out desperate.”

Article continues after advertisement

After losing on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of Game 1, the Thunder made sure the Nuggets wouldn’t have a chance to pull off another late shocker. Oklahoma City poured it on early, scoring 45 first-quarter points and stretching the lead to 24 just more than 10 minutes into the game.

The Thunder tied the NBA playoff record for points in a half with 87, leading by as many as 35 before intermission. The only other team to score 87 points in a half during the postseason was the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of a second-round game in 1978 against the Nuggets.

“I didn’t really look at tonight as a response as much as I looked at tonight as just us being who we are, and that’s how we’ve been all season,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “We don’t really respond to the last game. When we win, we don’t have more confidence. When we lose, we don’t have more urgency.”

Oklahoma City didn’t let up in the third quarter, stretching the advantage to 48 points heading into the fourth.

By that time, Denver star Nikola Jokic had fouled out, and the only question was how big the margin would be.

With Denver trailing by 41 points and just more than a minute remaining in the third quarter, Jokic was called for his second offensive foul in less than a minute to end his night.

After his 42-point, 22-rebound performance in Game 1, Jokic had just 17 points and eight rebounds in Game 2. He shot 6 of 16 from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander had his night end soon after for another reason.

The Most Valuable Player favorite hit two free throws in the last second of the quarter before heading to the bench to watch the Thunder bench handle the fourth.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 11 of 13 from the floor and hit all 11 of his free throws. He added eight assists and finished plus-51 in plus/minus.

“He made them pay when they over-helped on him,” Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams added 17 points and Chet Holmgren, who missed a pair of critical free throws just before Aaron Gordon’s Game 1 winner, finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Holmgren was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets with 19 points, and Jamal Murray contributed 14. Gordon, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the series opener, finished with just 10 points (on 3-of-12 shooting) and five boards.

“We got punked,” Denver interim coach David Adelman said. “They came out with the right intensity and we didn’t. …

“We aren’t just going to flush this. We have to play better and we know that.”

Asked whether he considered pulling his starters earlier, Adelman said, “When I walked in the locker room (at halftime), I knew they wanted to go out and play. … That’s a lot of proud people in that room that want to go out there and compete.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

PM defends cuts to overtime for health workers

FICAC keeps details of raid at FSC under wraps

FTU pushes for 20 percent wage increase

Calls for accountability as assault case reaches MoE

Construction begins on $1.7M Seaqaqa market

Thousands of students still offline, warns FTU

93-year-old calls for intergenerational sharing of stories

Government takes key services to Fijians in the UK

New facility to empower remote farmers

FICAC investigates claims of mistreatment by Bangladeshi workers

New Unit to tackle student misconduct

Romanian hard-right frontrunner Simion leads opinion poll

Blues bring bants and bula vibes

Be a threat from the beginning: Lockington

Iran's foreign minister repeats call for restraint in India-Pakistan standoff

Dozens of students arrested in pro-Palestinian protest

Recent visit inspires Mayanavanua's return to Fiji

Vodafone Cup to start this weekend

PSG loss left Arsenal players in tears, Arteta says

Thunder level series with 43-point rout of Nuggets

Swiftly deporting migrants to Libya would violate court order

Colombia's top court orders arrests of former legislature presidents

North Korea fires short-range missiles

Drua focuses on flair and discipline

South Korean presidential candidate accuses party of pushing him out

Pacific Nations Cup set to kick-off in August

Excellent start for Ba Women

FICAC raids Fiji Sports Council headquarter

Diabetes camp empowers youth

Gujarati IDC begins this weekend

Digital literacy a fundamental necessity: Radrodro

FRCS achieves record revenue

Singh reflects on struggles of the past

Medical Services Pacific offers on-the-spot help

Pakistan vows retaliation after Indian strike over tourist deaths

More explosions rock Port Sudan

Mock’s file to be handed to the ODPP

Prasad calls for climate finance reform

Fiji to pilot aerial groundwater survey

Council urged to finalize disaster risk plan

Cardinals set for second day of conclave to elect a new pope

Mayanavanua expected to join Drua

Black smoke after first conclave vote

Cotter names strong outfit for Drua clash

Jackson prepares Drua for fierce showdown

Fiji Navy praises sports program with US Navy as a success

Ruiz and Hakimi send PSG past Arsenal into Champions League final

Oldest living All Black, Bill McCaw, dies at 97

Dembele fit for Arsenal clash as PSG eye Champions League final

Teach children to know the different touches

Costly overseas testing ends

Force struggles with resources

Public transport fares under tighter regulation

Labasa gears up for Girmit Day celebrations

Relocation plans underway for Veidogo families

Fisheries Ministry faces critical gaps

India captain Rohit retires from Test duty

Fiji marks milestone with regional CEDAW dialogue

Junta in quake-hit Myanmar extends ceasefire to May 31

Vatican conclave to pick new pope, world waits for white smoke

Tenancy complaints persist amid legislative delays

Sugar ministry seeks boost

US and China to start talks over trade war this week

Vatuwaqa families seize access to vital services

Unity and love key to long life, says 96-year-old Girmit descendant

Vukalokalo in line for debut as Drua tackle defending champs

India strikes Pakistan over tourist killings

Fiji schools swim team bound for Brisbane

Former LTA officer charged with bribery

Call the Midwife film and prequel series announced

US, Fiji Navy bonds over basketball

Western WWII narratives challenged during Xi’s Moscow visit

Footballer in custody for alleged rape

Ronaldo Jr gets first call-up for Portugal under-15 squad

Girmit Open Golf Tournament returns with record support

Major breakthrough for Fiji's health sector

PM to appoint National Security Advisor

Suva Bus Stand revamp on track

Trump says US forges deal to stop bombing Houthis

Home of Ukrainian Eurovision contestant destroyed

Almost half of Gazans willing to leave

Hetet excited for Blues clash

Hero’s welcome for Simpson

Cabinet to seek Supreme Court opinion

Rewa eyes comeback against Ba

Long-term tourism impact looms if tariff war worsens

Russia and Ukraine exchange 205 prisoners of war each

Counter Stroke Fiji targets financial institutions

Petra Kvitová posts first WTA Tour win since becoming a mother

Farmers to benefit from new loyalty program

Attenborough film on ocean's resilience attracts King Charles to premiere

Elder shares memories ahead of girmit celebration

Jacob Preston's lawyer hits out as Bulldogs NRL star receives four-match ban

Bad Bunny to play Sydney concert in February 2026

Israel hits Yemen's main airport in airstrike

Former Blues Bryce Heem retires

Cardinals enter seclusion ahead of secret conclave to elect new pope

Fiji and Japan ink deal for new disaster relief

Influencers flock to Fiji for Tourism Super Week

Workshop to strengthen turtle protection efforts

Frattesi extra-time winner takes Inter past Barca into Champions League final

India says it attacked nine sites in Pakistan

Met Gala 2025 key moments, from Diana Ross to A$AP Rocky confirming Rihanna's pregnancy

Drone strikes on Port Sudan puts aid deliveries at risk

Carney stresses Canada will never be for sale

Kava Bar operators feel left out

Pacific not immune to cybercrime threats

Player shuffle part of long term plan: Jackson

FTUC pushes for better training for workers

Swimming body encourages wider participation

Journalists warned on AI

Oakes resigns as Alpine F1 boss; Briatore takes over

Honouring Girmitya ancestral struggles

UK and India agree trade deal after three years of talks

Watford sack head coach Cleverley

Fiji and Tonga deepen economic ties

FCCC intensifies Mother's Day inspections

ANZ Fiji warns of Mother's Day scams

Residents raise concerns over EIA consultation

Miramira and Vocevoce recommit to Fijian Drua

TLTB moves to execute eviction orders

Ra school braves flood and finance for Maritime 7s debut

FBC signs three-year broadcast deal for National Swimming Championships

Budget targets Police restructuring

Tonga is top Pacific Market for Fiji: Kamikamica

Avnil's Multi Electronics opens third branch in Nakasi

Under-16 social media ban proposed in New Zealand

Girmit legacy lives on

From Fiji to the SCG, Giants teen reflects on AFL debut

AFLW returns to tradition with Blues-Magpies season opener

Four fires reported across Fiji in first week of May

Fiji acts swiftly to contain fall armyworm spread

Workshops push market-driven farming approach

World court dismisses Sudan's genocide case against UAE

Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign-made movies

PM wants control on loud gatherings

Fiji confronts rising mental health crisis

One win down, Blues to go

ODPP stats highlight family violence

Manele boosted as Solomons no-confidence motion delayed

Government backs plan to curb crime through sports

Nasova makes history in shared try-scoring crown

Municipal elections key to Lautoka’s growth, says Association

Maritime 7s sees spirited rugby action

All cardinals who will elect a new pope arrive in Rome

Karan secures Australian scholarship

Zhao Xintong becomes China's first world snooker champion after comeback from ban

Fiji calls for stronger Japan-Pacific ties

Court rejects Trump bid to revoke 400,000 migrants' legal status

Attorneys wrap first day of jury selection in federal criminal trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Vodafone offers chance to witness women’s rugby world cup final

Pakistan tests missile, India orders drills

Gaga bomb plot targeted LGBTQ crowd, Brazil authorities say

Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest held by Crystal Palace

Israel debates 80% tax on foreign donations to NGOs

Fiji reaffirms support to ADB’s financing initiative

Yauvoli appointed acting PS for Civil Service

Dental officer urges healthier snack choices for children

Fiji mourns the loss of acclaimed cardiac surgeon

Future leaders workshop revived

Israel may seize all Gaza in expanded operation

Fiji records lowest inflation rate since 2021

Domestic violence still deeply rooted says Ali

Jackson praises Valetini’s performance

Journalists need real backing: Simpson

Special Test match for Nakauvadra

Elders to be honoured during Girmit Day celebrations

Loloma Closet to cater to mothers in need

Romanian PM pulls party out of government after nationalist vote win

Fire Chief urges health focus amid risks

Aquatics open sees new national records

Single mothers empowered with business skills

Barcelona's Lewandowski fit but to start on bench against Inter Milan

SPX listed companies declare $43m in dividends

Sinner happy to return after doping ban

Inter must step up to shackle Barca's Yamal

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink among the nominees

Minister investigates Corrections Officer viral video

Jill Sobule, singer of iconic ’90s anthems, dead at 66 in house fire

New Zealand to spend NZ$2 billion on new maritime helicopters

Fijian Drua still in the hunt for top 6

New National futsal coach for Fiji

Saukuru lauds Elder's outstanding performance

Probe launched into government official's viral video

Savusavu officer bailed, another held in rape charge

Minister targets illegal taxi operators

Hamas executes looters in Gaza as food crisis worsens

Tourism Super Week opens in Nadi

Trump vows 100% tariffs on foreign films

US Navy Flagship visit shows growing security ties

Jewels linked to Buddha remains go to auction

New Zealand and South Africa reigns in LA

Socceroos push for 2026 World Cup to be led by youth

‘SNL’ marks Trump’s first 100 days in office

Two dead, two critical in single-vehicle crash near Sale

Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack

Aunt charged for aiding and abetting rape

Fiji pushes for stronger Pacific ties

Popemobile set to become health clinic for Gaza children

Lomaloma Jetty to boost Vanuabalavu connectivity