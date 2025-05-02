Impressive start for Lami 3 at Gujurati Tourney

Lami 3 secured what is likely the biggest win of the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament after thumping Lami 1 with a 7-0 victory at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

The three-day tournament got underway this morning, and features a total of eight teams.

Lami 3 veteran Osama Hakim says them dominate win against their opponents was a reflection of the boys, and was their perfect start for the competition.

“The opening game of a tournament is always an important one, so we really wanted to go hard and make a statement, and yes I think we did just that. The boys played really well, they fought hard and it was a good game for us.”

The side went on to defeat Lami 2 3-nil, while Lami 1 beat Rewa 1-0.

Meanwhile, Navua is currently playing Suva and following this match, Lami 3 will play Lautoka as Lami 2 plays United.

The final match of the day will see Lami 1 take on Navua.

