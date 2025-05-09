'Proud' Ange as Spurs book Europa League final place

[Source: Reuters]

For Manchester United or Tottenham, a miserable campaign will end in Europa League glory.

Despite both teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Champions League is now just one game away.

That’s the reward on offer after the two troubled English clubs advanced to the final of Europe’s second-tier competition on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs put on a polished, professional performance in Norway to beat Bodo/Glimt 2-0, 5-1 on aggregate, to set up with a mouth-watering one-off decider after their fellow Premier League strugglers beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at Old Trafford for a 7-1 aggregate win.

The final will be in Bilbao, Spain on May 21 with Postecoglou having a chance to maintain his proud assertion that he always wins a trophy in his second year in any managerial job.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads. We knew it would be a difficult place to come. We’re well aware of the record they have here and the pitch and all those kind of things – the lads handled it really well,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“We fully deserved to win both legs to get though and we’re excited, we’re in the final.

“We’ve got an exciting trip coming up and a great experience and who knows? Hopefully we can do something special.”

It looked a tough assignment in the Arctic Circle for Spurs, who led 3-1 after the home leg but had to contend with a team who’ve become one of the romantic favourites in the tournament and are awfully hard to beat on their own plastic pitch as many European luminaries have discovered.

But two goals in six minutes just after the hour from Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro were enough to underline Tottenham’s superiority with Postecoglou’s job prospects at the club having been given a major boost.

“So good. It’s been a long season and we’re down to the business end. One more game to go and hopefully we can do it,” Spurs striker Solanke said.

“They’re (the fans) phenomenal, the last game at home was the same. Hopefully the fans can make it to Bilbao and we’ll have another special day.”

In Manchester, Mason Mount had the best 20 minutes of his United career after scoring twice, either side of goals from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

“It’s been difficult since I’ve been here and I’ve had the injuries and the setbacks, but I always stayed positive,” Mount said.

“A brilliant performance from all the lads over the two legs … For me personally, my first goals at Old Trafford. It’s a special night and I’ve been waiting a long time.”

United boss Ruben Amorim said his side’s win will mean nothing unless they win the sixth all-English major European final.

“It’s the least we can do for all the fans, for all the support they gave us in this tough season,” the Portuguese said.

“But I’m stressed already because of the final because if we don’t win it, in the end it’s nothing.”

Tottenham have won all three clashes against United so far this season — twice in the league and also in the English League Cup.

