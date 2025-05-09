NFA boosts emergency response

[Source: National Fire Authority/ Facebook]

The National Fire Authority has received ten Automated External Defibrillators to be deployed across its national ambulance fleet, significantly strengthening its emergency medical response capacity.

The devices will be installed in ambulances strategically located around the country to improve response times in cardiac emergencies.

The donation, valued at over $15,000, was made possible through the support of Heroes Need Heroes and Cellmed Australia.

The Authority also recognised Dr Ilikini Naitini of Aspen Medical for his coordination and logistical support during the donation process.

The equipment arrives as ten NFA Emergency First Responders return from EMT-Level 1 training at the National Fire Agency Academy in Taiwan.

Their advanced skills, combined with the new equipment, are expected to enhance the capability of the NFA’s Paramedic Unit in pre-hospital emergency care.

NFA says it remains committed to improving emergency health standards and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders.

NFA also acknowledged Dr Sofia Ahmed, founder of Heroes Need Heroes, for her role in facilitating the discounted provision of the AEDs.

