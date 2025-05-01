Australian Golden Glove next up for Fiji Amateur Boxing

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is looking to send nine of his best boxers to compete in the Australian Golden Gloves competition next month.

During a training session at the Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay, Suva, Todd says the tournament will be a great opportunity to test his boxers ahead of the Men and Women’s World Championship later this year.

Today’s camp zeroed in on footwork, a vital component in the ring.

Todd acknowledged that while Fijian fighters pack plenty of punching power, their movement and ring generalship still need sharpening.

The veteran coach is also actively working behind the scenes to bring international teams to Fiji for future bouts.

“So we wanted to do some work with some basic technique, just basic footwork and timing their feet with their punches. Because overseas, the boxers are very good movers, they’re not so much power based, so we’ve got to teach our young boxers. It’s one thing being strong, but you’ve got to be able to deliver your punches, so you’ve got to be able to learn how to move and time everything. So just a bit of that and just done in a sort of a light playful way, so they’re enjoying themselves as well.”

He believes more exposure to overseas competition is exactly what local fighters need to sharpen their skills and gain valuable ring experience.

The Australian Golden Gloves is scheduled for next month and promises to be a vital stepping stone for Fiji’s rising boxing talent.

