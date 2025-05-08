Recent visit inspires Mayanavanua's return to Fiji

Temo Mayanavanua [File Photo]

A recent visit home is believed to have inspired Northampton Saints lock, Temo Mayanavanua, to pursue a playing opportunity in Fiji.

The English club announced yesterday that the towering forward will be departing the club at the end of the season.

It is believed that the 27-year-old will sign with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, marking a return to his roots.

Mayanavanua recently visited Fiji, and the trip appears to have inspired his decision to continue his professional rugby career in the country where it all began.

“But I have been away from Fiji for nearly eight years, and for my wife, it has been six. It really hit me when we went home recently, and were surrounded by family, especially seeing my son with his cousins. Before, us boys from the islands had to go abroad to play, as there was no career path for us. Now there is a professional team in Fiji, we have that option.”

Since joining Northampton, Mayanavanua has made 35 appearances, scoring his only try during a pool-stage match against Castres Olympique in this season’s Investec Champions Cup.

On the international stage, he has already earned 31 caps for Fiji, most recently featuring in the Autumn Nations Series, where he started in Fiji’s memorable win over Wales in Cardiff last year.

