Heavy rain alert in force for Fiji

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the entire Fiji Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure lies over the country, bringing widespread cloud and rain.

The system is expected to continue affecting the group until later Sunday.

The Weather Office says occasional rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms are expected across the country.

It warns that localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The Weather Office says possible impacts include flash flooding of informal settlements, communities, and Irish crossings, which may disrupt traffic flow.

People are urged to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in flood-prone locations.

