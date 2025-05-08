Government takes key services to Fijians in the UK

[ Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook ]

The Fijian diaspora gathered in large numbers in London this week to access consular services provided by officials from Fiji, who are currently in the United Kingdom for a two-week visit.

The team from Fiji is led by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, and includes representatives from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the iTaukei Affairs Board, Fijian Holdings Limited, the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the Fijian Elections Office, the Public Rental Board, and the Fiji High Commission in London.

The consular program was initiated in response to high demand from the Fijian diaspora over the years.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs confirmed that common queries include registration for the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB), opportunities for investment in resource-based sectors, and investments in the stock and equity markets. Other services provided include passport renewals, work permits, citizenship applications, and voter registration with the Fiji Elections Office.

Additional concerns raised by the community included the legalization of kava in the UK, the need to digitize cultural information and resources, and the reinstatement of Korean Air flights between Fiji and the UK, which are seen as both convenient and economical.

Over the course of the program, officials will visit a total of 12 Fijian communities across the UK.

