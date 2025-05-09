Municipal election prep in final stages

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Local Government is in the final stages of completing a set of critical regulations for the upcoming municipal electoral processes.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa confirmed this to FBC News in response to questions about the delay in holding municipal elections, despite the government’s earlier promise to prioritize them.

He says the Ministry is working in close collaboration with the Solicitor General’s Office and the Ministry for Justice, where the regulations, now in their second drafting, remain under review.

Stating that the completion of these regulations is essential before a key public announcement can be made.

“Because even if we’re going to do that now, we’re also going to budget for the next financial budget if we’re planning to have it this year. But it’s something that we’re working on right now. It’s not about funding; it’s about getting the process right to prepare us for the election.”

Nalumisa adds that while there is no funding issue at this stage, the focus is on getting the legal and procedural elements right to ensure the country is ready before the announcement and the holding of municipal elections.

The Minister did not confirm a date for the elections.

