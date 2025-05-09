Survey finds burnout common among teachers

[File Photo]

A wellbeing survey conducted within the teaching profession had indicated that the majority of teachers experience symptoms of burnout.

This is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress.

Fiji Teachers Union National President Shashi Shandil revealed this at the Union’s Annual Conference that was held in Nadi on Wednesday.

He added that this is a stark reality faced by teachers, further exacerbated by the overcrowded classrooms, excessive administrative burdens, and salary range amid the rising cost of living.

“Our 2023 well-being survey found that quite a majority of the teachers experience symptoms of burnout. Our statistics should alarm us when our teachers are overworked and undervalued. It is ultimately our students that suffer.”

The union has therefore outlined three requests for the Ministry to consider.

This includes a 10 percent payment adjustment for teachers backdated to 2018, a 10 percent increase in the annual base salary to create a more conducive working environment, and the appointment of qualified external investigators to effectively handle member grievances.

