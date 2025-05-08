Singh reflects on struggles of the past

Ram Bahadur Singh [Photo: Supplied]

As Fiji marks the 146th anniversary of Girmit, one descendant is reflecting on the hardships endured by his family during and after the indenture period.

88-year-old Ram Bahadur Singh from Naveria, Savusavu, recalls the pain of losing his father and the uncertainty his family faced upon arriving in Fiji.

He describes the harsh conditions aboard the boat, the overwhelming heat, and the confusion they felt upon disembarkation.

Singh says that despite moments of kindness from foreign overseers, life was marked by hardship and mistreatment.

“There was too much sun on the boat, we didn’t know what to do. When my father died, we were all alone. They told us we came from a good country, but life here was full of pain.”

Singh adds that the trauma of that period continues to affect him today, as he struggles with poor health and no stable work.

The 2025 Girmit Day celebration takes place in Labasa from May 10th to the 12th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Preserving the Past and Envisioning the Future.”

