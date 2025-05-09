Fiji and France reaffirm strong bilateral ties

French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Sao & Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

France remains a strategic partner for Fiji at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos, where he reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The meeting offered an opportunity for both sides to further discuss key national priorities, both bilaterally and through the European Union, while reaffirming their shared commitment to stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the historical ties between Fiji and France.

The PM asserts that since the establishment of Fiji and France’s diplomatic relations in 1970, the partnership has continued to grow stronger, advancing our shared vision for stability, cooperation, and prosperity.

On bilateral cooperation, PM Rabuka acknowledged the depth of Fiji-France cooperation in key areas such as climate change and ocean protection, trade, and investment, defense and maritime security, public health, people-to-people exchanges, and humanitarian assistance.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also welcomed the increasing presence of French companies in Fiji, including TOTAL Energies and BRED Bank, and stressed his full support for continued dialogue and investment between the two nations.

As Fiji looks ahead to the 2025 UN Oceans Conference in Nice, PM Rabuka expressed his gratitude to the French Government for its steadfast support on ocean and climate-related initiatives, including its advocacy for the Pacific’s concerns on the global stage.

Further, the Prime Minister commended France’s alignment with the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

