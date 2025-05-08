New Unit to tackle student misconduct

The Ministry of Education has taken a critical step to improve school governance and student wellbeing by establishing a dedicated Data Management Unit.

This was revealed during the Ministry’s recent submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, where officials responded to questions about rising student misconduct, including drug use, violence, and the possession of illicit content in schools.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education Ratu Meli Nacuva says despite widespread concern about student behavior, they lack proper data to track such incidents over time.

“The Honorable Minister has set up this data management unit with the manager data, and we’re looking at, I think we’ve just secured, we’re looking at securing 10 high-end laptops for those, so that we can actually churn out information for honorable members and for the general public, so they can better understand the information that the ministry collects.”

Ministry of Education’s Acting Director of Human Resources, Poate Kaunisela, says they are trying to manage student behavior through a structured disciplinary framework.

“And we have procedures in place in schools. And basically, if a student does not behave in a manner it handled by the head of school, then we have a development of the students in schools in place. And we also have 35 counselors who are trained and engaged by the ministry and trained by NSSAC.”

The Ministry also highlighted a growing emphasis on early childhood education, stressing that behavioral development begins long before a child enters primary school.

Officials revealed plans to increase ECE funding and explore pre-ECE programs targeting children from birth to school age.

