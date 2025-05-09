FSSRU to appoint new president

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union will be appointing a new president later today when their Annual General Meeting concludes this afternoon in Suva.

According to the current president Jone Kanalagi, not only will they be appointing a new president during the AGM, but they will also be discussing certain issues and challenges ahead of the Deans Trophy competition.

Representatives from different schools around the country gathered in Suva this morning to participate in the AGM.

Article continues after advertisement

He says during the AGM, they will be listening to opinions and views of school representatives and certain challenges they faced in preparing for last year’s Deans Trophy competition.

“I just want to thank all the different representatives for coming out here today, thank you for taking the time out because this is the holiday period and most of you would like to spend time with your family. We will be talking about preparations for the Deans competition, and certain challenges that comes with it.”

The AGM is currently underway at Yue Lai Hotel in Suva, with more than 50 representatives participating.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.