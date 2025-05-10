Global South pushes back, demands equity and partnership

The Global South says it will not tolerate unipolar economic bullying.

The grouping of 134 states also says they will not be a passive observer in global trade but rather a force demanding equity, agency and partnerships.

This message was broadcast in a recent episode of Global South Voices, on the China Global Television Network, as experts from South Africa, India, Pakistan, and the U.S. convened to discuss the implications of the tariffs and trade tensions and how developing nations are responding.

Article continues after advertisement

In April, United States President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions by imposing sweeping tariffs on imports from numerous countries, a move which sent shockwaves through the global economy, particularly affecting nations in the Global South.

While the U.S. tariff war mainly targets major economies like China, its impact is being felt hardest in smaller, export-reliant countries across the Global South.

Executive Director of the Global South-North Centre, Dr. Yazini April of South Africa pointed to countries like Lesotho, which had previously benefited from trade preference programs to export textiles but now face heavy tariffs despite posing no real strategic threat to the U.S.

April stated that “When the elephants fight, the grass gets trampled,” capturing the plight of smaller nations caught in the crossfire.

The tariffs don’t just block goods from entering the U.S.; they disrupt entire global supply chains that rely on raw materials and semi-finished goods from developing countries.

She adds that for many of these nations, these supply chains are vital for job creation and poverty reduction.

The ripple effects are deepening inequality, increasing debt, and stalling post-pandemic recovery in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

Experts say that the idea of restoring American manufacturing through tariffs is both unrealistic and outdated.

Former Director of Operations in India’s Prime Minister’s Office, Sudheendra Kulkarni, described the U.S. strategy as “fighting tomorrow’s battles with yesterday’s tools.”

Senior fellow of the Taihe Institute, Einar Tangen from Beijing also added that today’s global economy is driven by digital innovation, not cheap factory labor.

Far from punishing foreign producers, these tariffs end up taxing American consumers and isolating the U.S. from global supply networks, Kulkarni noted.

He called the policy “economic nationalism masquerading as strategy.”

Even though supply chains are adaptable and industries often relocate, the damage caused by sudden tariff hikes hits developing countries hardest, destabilizing economies and increasing global risks.

While the U.S. focuses on trade barriers, China is working to strengthen ties with the Global South.

Instead of escalating confrontations, Beijing is expanding partnerships in infrastructure, trade, and technology that align with local priorities.

Secretary General of the Pakistan Banks Association, Muneer Kamal, said China’s cooperative approach offers real benefits, from building transport corridors in Africa to boosting digital platforms in Asia.

Kulkarni pointed out that the BRICS nations now account for more than 50% of global economic growth, surpassing the G7.

Experts believe that for many countries in the Global South, China is seen not as a dominating force but as a partner in development.

What makes China’s model distinct, experts say, is its focus on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

Unlike Western aid that often comes with strings attached, China’s partnerships emphasize policy autonomy and shared prosperity.

As global protectionism rises, the Global South is making it clear that it will not be collateral damage in someone else’s trade war.

Instead, these nations are charting their own course, built on cooperation, resilience, and a multipolar vision for the future.

The Global South is determined to take control of their economic destiny in an increasingly divided world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.