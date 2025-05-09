Fiji and Tonga strengthen trade and investment ties

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica & Tonga’s Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Kapelieli Lanumata [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji and Tonga have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

This follows a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, and Tonga’s Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Kapelieli Lanumata.

Held to bolster longstanding economic relations between the two Pacific nations, the bilateral meeting focused on enhancing private sector collaboration and revisiting regional trade frameworks such as the Pacific Island Countries Trade Agreement.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

The leaders also explored the potential for new bilateral agreements that reflect both countries’ evolving economic interests and regional priorities.

Tourism, aviation connectivity, foreign investment, and labour mobility were identified as key areas for enhanced collaboration.



[Photo: Supplied]

Both ministers highlighted the need for reliable transport links and strategic infrastructure investment, including inland ports and tourism developments, to unlock economic opportunities and build investor confidence.



[Photo: Supplied]

Deputy Prime Minister Kamikamica also highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability, encouraging Tonga to tackle overfishing and support sustainable fisheries development.

The two ministers reiterated the importance of practical cooperation between their countries’ private sectors and government institutions.

They agreed to maintain open communication and strong working-level engagement to ensure that shared priorities translate into tangible outcomes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.