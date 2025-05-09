Kativerata plans for more international matches

Wise Kativerata [File Photo]

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has revealed that there are plans in place to have more international games for junior players over the next few years.

With the Under-18 Fiji Schoolboys set to host Tonga later this month, Kativerata says they are looking to set up international matches for younger grades to improve the standard of rugby league in the country.

He says that playing overseas teams is often one of the best ways of lifting the standard of the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“Which is a good concept. What we try to build now is that every year we play more international games for our local juniors. So under-18 games against Tonga, Samoa, we look at Papua New Guinea, we look at Australian schoolboys too in the near future, so they can come over and play against our local boys. It’s a good stepping stone from there to the Silktails programme.”

He also says playing against overseas-based teams will also help players secure contracts to play abroad.

Preparations for this friendly match have been coming along well, and Kativerata is excited to introduce more matches.

The under-18 Fiji Schoolboys will play Tonga on the 24th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.