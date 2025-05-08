FICAC investigates claims of mistreatment by Bangladeshi workers

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has commenced preliminary inquiries into allegations raised by 26 Bangladeshi workers who claim to have been subjected to mistreatment by their employer.

Six workers formally lodged a complaint with FICAC, reporting that they, along with twenty others, have faced serious workplace injustices.

In a statement, FICAC says that among the grievances articulated are claims of unpaid wages, substandard living conditions, insufficient sustenance, denial of medical attention, breaches of contractual obligations, and threats of deportation issued by local staff.

It says such claims, if substantiated, contravene the terms and conditions originally outlined in their employment contracts.

FICAC states that the affected workers are currently employed by a locally registered business and reside in Koronivia.

The complainants further alleged that prior attempts to obtain redress through appeals to the Department of Immigration and the Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations have not yielded any satisfactory remedy.

FICAC says a careful examination of the particulars now submitted is presently underway to ascertain whether violations of the FICAC Act or any related statutes have indeed occurred.

