Bolakoro grateful for chance with FNRL U18

Fiji National Rugby League Under-18 player Inoke Bolakoro rose above the challenges and peer pressure, staying true to himself which has earned him a place in the national U18 squad.

The Kadavu lad, who lives in Nabua, Suva, admits that peer pressure is intense, but because of his strong will and his desire to secure a good future for himself and his family, he has remained disciplined.

Bolakoro says securing an overseas contract is the dream for many young people and while the right path is tough, it’s always worth it in the end.

“There’s a lot of temptation, a lot of bad influence, breaking the laws, that’s why I have decided not to follow that path.”

The youngster still can’t believe his selection and sees it as a chance to build a future and support his parents back in the village.

“I still cannot believe that coach selected me, there was only one from my school selected and that was me so never in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to end up here. For me personally it’s been a challenge with my parents just back in the village and even they were shocked that I made the cut for this team.”

A total of 30 players have been selected to be part of the squad.

The side will face Tonga U18 on the 24th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

