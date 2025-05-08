Begg plays for Ba after grandfather’s funeral

After his grandfather’s funeral earlier in the day, Ba FC’s golden boy Nabil Begg featured in their Extra Premier League match against Rewa FC this evening.

However, it was Rewa who snatched a dramatic 2-1 win in the dying minutes of their encounter at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Despite a spirited effort and numerous chances for Ba, Josaia Sela became Rewa’s hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute.

Ba started brightly, with France Catarogo breaking the deadlock just before halftime, igniting hopes of a victory that might lift the spirits of the team and their returning teammate.

However, the delta tigers clawed back into the game in the second half.

Patrick Joseph leveled the score, setting the stage for a tense and dramatic finish.

The drama intensified when Rewa was awarded a penalty.

Ba’s goalkeeper, Misiwani Nairube, rose to the occasion, making a stunning save.

The rebound also proved fruitless for Rewa, but the Delta Tigers refused to be denied.

In the dying moment, Sela struck the decisive blow, securing a 2-1 win for Rewa.

