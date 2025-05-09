Kanalagi re-elected as president

Jone Kanalagi [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Jone Kanalagi has been re-elected as president for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union following their Annual General Meeting in Suva this afternoon.

According to FSSRU Vice President for Administration and Finance Savenaca Muamua, Vanalagi will be president for the next few days until a special meeting next week before his post will be confirmed.

There were only two nominees for the position, and Kanalagi was elected following a vote from representatives present at the AGM, and the other nominee stepping down.

“The voting today is constitutional, we just wanted to complete the process and we’ll call for a review next week. And hopefully by Friday there’ll be a special general meeting where the Permanent Secretary for Education will come in and lead the presidency of the FSSRU.”

He thanked all their representatives for coming out in numbers for the AGM, and hopes to see a similar number next week for the special general meeting.

Some of the topics discussed during the AGM were the preparations for the Deans Trophy and Raluve Championship competitions.

