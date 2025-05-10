Girmit legacy crucial for youth: Ratu Naiqama

The 146th Girmit commemoration has been a powerful platform to reflect on and understand the history and contributions of Girmitiya descendants in Fiji.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, while officiating at the event, highlighted the timeline of the Girmitiyas’ arrival in Fiji.

He says the struggles and challenges they endured have paved the way for future generations and laid the foundation for many businesses in Fiji.

He adds that it is time for us to truly understand their journey.

“Fiji today is a unique multicultural, multilingual, multi religious, and multiethnic nation in the Pacific. At this chapter, ladies and gentlemen, I wish to acknowledge Honorable Charan Jeath Singh and his family, who are renowned for their economic contribution in Labasa and throughout Fiji.”

Today’s events began with a float procession through town to Subrail Park, Labasa, portraying life in the cane fields and the establishment of renowned sugar agencies.

A total of 15 senior descendants were also recognized, while more are expected in the next few days.

