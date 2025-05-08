Diabetes camp empowers youth

Diabetes Fiji Chief Executive Marawa Kini emphasized the vital importance of understanding the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, recognizing warning signs, and prioritizing both physical and mental health for young people living with the condition.

Speaking at the Young Diabetes Fiji Central Camp in Suva today, Kini stressed that education and awareness are key to managing diabetes and living well, describing the camp as a platform for learning, healing, and building confidence.

Kini reminded participants that diabetes does not define them and that their personal choices and dreams are important.

“Each of you has a story, and that story matters. I have met young people who were diagnosed at age 5, 10, or 15. They felt isolated, different, or afraid. But through platforms like this camp, they gained friends, confidence, and tools for self-care. They learned they were not alone, and they began to dream bigger.”

Kini encouraged them to become leaders through peer support, advocacy, and sharing reliable health information on social media, highlighting their potential as future advocates whose voices should influence policy.

Kini also urged parents and caregivers to provide support, listen to, and encourage their children, highlighting the vital role of their presence and love.

The camp brought together 22 of the 60 registered young participants from the Central Division, timed to coincide with the school holidays for better engagement and learning.

