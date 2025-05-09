Blues won't back down neither will Drua: Doge

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge says they are coming in with a lot of enthusiasm tonight as they face a very determined Blues side in Round 13 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

They are looking forward to the great challenge posed by a strong Blues outfit, particularly in the forwards pack.

Doge says this is the area they are wary of, but they have come prepared to give their best.

“We know the job that is ahead of us. Like I was telling the boys this Blues pack is not coming to lose in Fiji and we do not want to lose here in our home ground so it’s quite a serious game for us and the boys are up and prepared this week.”

Doge said the players have shown enthusiasm throughout the week and are looking forward to breaking the Blues’ winning streak on Fijian soil.

However, the skipper says they will always take each game one at a time, knowing there is a bigger picture, but their focus remains on tackling what’s right in front of them rather than worrying about how the season will conclude.

The Drua and the Blues will meet at 7.05 tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

