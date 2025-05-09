Athletics Fiji launches inaugural Ignite Camp 2025

[Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

Athletics Fiji has announced the launch of the inaugural Ignite Camp 2025, a high-performance camp set to fast-track the nation’s most promising athletes toward international success.

The Ignite Camp will be held next Wednesday to Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and is expected to bring together the country’s top Young (14–16 years), Development (17–19 years), and Elite (20 years and above) athletes.

Over the three days, participants will engage in technical training, performance testing, athlete education, and team-building activities, all designed to prepare Fiji’s next generation of champions for the Pacific Mini Games Palau 2025 and set the foundation for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Athletics Fiji aims to bring together more than 70 of Fiji’s best athletes across these categories, alongside their coaches, as part of its high-performance strategy.

The camp officially kicks off at 7 am next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Athletes and coaches residing outside Suva are kindly advised that accommodation and travel costs will be at their own discretion.

