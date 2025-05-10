New vessel to strengthen disaster response

Fiji is set to strengthen its disaster response with a new multi-purpose vessel.

The Government has entered into an agreement with the Japanese Government for a new multi-purpose vessel that will enhance surveillance.

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms the vessel still in the agreement phase will boost surveillance and rapid response, especially for outer islands during cyclone season.

Ro Filipe notes that its operations will be managed by the Ministry of Natural Disaster Management.

The vessel is expected to be operational during the cyclone season-from November to April and will service maritime islands, including Rotuma.

“Two days ago we signed an agreement on the delivery of a multi-purpose vessel which will focus on disaster response but at the same time servicing maritime islands including Lau Kadavu Rotuma Lomaiviti and other islands”

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says the initiative reflects Japan’s strong commitment to strengthening resilience and addressing the increasing impacts of natural disasters across the Pacific.

For years, communities in the outer islands have voiced concerns over delayed disaster response.

With the new vessel in place, that is expected to change-ensuring timely assistance and support when disasters strike.

