Japan funds $70m disaster-resilient bridge

Work will begin soon on the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge, a vital transport link for those traveling to and from the Lami corridor.

The Japanese Government and the Ministry of Public Works today launched the $70 million reconstruction project.

The new bridge will feature modern, disaster-resilient engineering, including earthquake-resistant components – a first for Fiji. It will be a four lane bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Lami is home to many industrial zones and resilient bridge is essential to support the growing volume of traffic.

Ro Filipe says this sets an opportunity for similar developments in the future.

“At the moment the Ministry and the government is also looking at alternative routes. It’s very important to have more than one route in and out of a major urban or city or in areas where there’s key strategic infrastructure.”

Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii says the project will foster economic growth, and create employment

The Ministry of Public Works will collaborate closely with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Work on the new bridge is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The old bridge was constructed in 1975 and has suffered significant wear and damage over the years.

Over 21, 000 vehicles cross the bridge on a daily basis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.