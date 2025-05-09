Electronics traders under radar

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has reported a concerning increase in complaints against several electronics businesses run by a single family.

Since 2022, the Council has received 122 complaints, amounting to a total of around $69,000 in monetary losses.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers have raised issues regarding malfunctioning products shortly after purchase, delays or refusals for refunds, poor-quality repair services, and receiving incorrect or damaged items.

She states that these are not isolated cases but a recurring pattern of unethical business practices.

Shandil adds they also increased their monitoring of these businesses and is working to support affected consumers in seeking redress.

She is urging businesses to adhere to fair trading laws, and consumers are encouraged to inspect products thoroughly and assert their rights when issues arise.

