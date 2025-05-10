Gucake reappointed as Raluve Championship Coordinator

Debra Gucake

Debra Gucake has been re-elected as the national coordinator for the Raluve Championship for the next three years, following the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday.

Gucake says she was honored to be re-elected for the role once again, and is excited for this year’s Raluve Championship.

She adds that after last year’s competition, there had been a lot of interest from schools around the country, and they are expecting more teams to join this season.

“Looking forward to more schools to join the Raluve competition in the four zones around the country and also an increase to the number of girls and the participating schools to come on board.”

She adds that while the journey has been challenging, it has been fruitful, seeing students around the country come together to display their skills on the field and battle for top honors.

The Raluve Championship will be held during term two of the school calendar.

