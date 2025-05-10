Girmit commemoration begins in Labasa

A series of programs has been lined up for the three-day 146th Girmit Commemoration, which begins today in Labasa.

A range of activities is scheduled, including cultural performances, student oratory contests, and Indian classical dance and music performances.

iTaukei speakers will also participate by sharing their reflections and experiences.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the program has been designed to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the Girmit legacy, especially among younger generations.

“People who are over 80 years old will be presented with certificates and medals in recognition of their ancestors who came to Fiji, and for having witnessed the journey this country has gone through.”

Singh adds that the inclusion of schools and community groups ensures wide participation and encourages national reflection on the importance of preserving cultural identity.

The event will be officially opened by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, with the final day of the commemoration taking place on Monday.

This year’s theme is “Preserving the Past, Envisioning the Future”.

