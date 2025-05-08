Medical Services Pacific offers on-the-spot help

A huge crowd gathered at booths in Vatuwaqa settlement, Suva, yesterday as government departments, civil society groups, and partner organizations offered a variety of services to the residents.

Medical Services Pacific set up their booth as part of the three-day REACH program.

MSP Outreach Coordinator Ana Fofole says the organization, which focuses on sexual and reproductive health, now offers on-the-spot testing for HIV and STIs due to rising infection rates.

“Services that we bring out to the community if sexual reproductive health, and now we have incorporated point of care tests for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. This is to address the rise of sexually transmitted diseases.”

Fofole encouraged Vatuwaqa residents to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that they can receive immediate assistance, unlike the longer wait times often experienced at hospitals.

If successful, the REACH program will be expanded to more settlements nationwide.

The program will end tomorrow.

