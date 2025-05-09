Rabuka ready to dismiss SODELPA

(L-R) Aseri Radrodro, Viliame Takayawa, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has told FBC News he is ready to break the coalition agreement and remove the Social Democratic Liberal Party from the coalition government.

In an exclusive interview this morning, Rabuka expressed disappointment about SODELPA’s general secretary, Viliame Takayawa, and its leader, Aseri Radrodro.

SODELPA GS Viliame Takayawa earlier this week criticized the government’s trade mission team to Tonga, claiming the delegation from Fiji were partying and failed to meet the Fijian Diaspora on time.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says he is reviewing the agreement between the coalitions.

“I am right now looking at whether I should continue to abide by the agreement by the three political parties to form the coalition.”

Rabuka says the onus is on SODELPA to make amendments.

“PM: It is up to them to get their act in order and give me a reason not to put them away from the coalition agreement.

Reporter: Are you ready to put them away?

PM: Yes, yes.”

The Prime Minister says there have been a lot of complaints against Radrodro, and he, as the Prime Minister, is acting on it.

“There’s a lot of issues, and as minister responsible for the civil service, I am taking up those written complaints from the civil servants in the Ministry of Education, and I have asked the chair of the civil service to look at those complaints and get back to me.”

Rabuka says the complaints include concerns about certain appointments made in the Ministry.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party was the kingmaker in the last general election.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has since gained the support of nine independent candidates who have promised their allegiance to him.

We are reaching out to the SODELPA Leader for comments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.