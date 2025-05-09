Nalumisa calls for deeper social support

[File Photo]

The Local Government Ministry is reinforcing calls for community-focused support systems, particularly in public housing areas, in response to a recent surge in domestic violence cases.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the tragic death of a couple in a domestic violence incident has highlighted the urgent need to go beyond basic infrastructure and address the emotional and social well-being of families, especially those relocated from informal settlements.

He says a deeper social support system is needed to prevent issues like domestic violence from recurring.

“It’s about engaging more with them so they understand the position, they understand the position the board is taking in terms of the conditions of all the tenancy agreements that they have signed. It’s part of the community, so now that they live in the community, let’s make sure that everyone is safe and everyone is secure.”

Nalumisa says they will review current housing engagement policies that offer intervention and guidance before tensions escalate into violence.

“We are planning to have more dialogue and collaboration with other agencies like the police and the Minister of Social Welfare, so we can at least go and dig into the root of this issue and come up with practical strategies and solutions to address and resolve this. It has happened, and we want to avoid this going forward.”

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalarua reaffirmed the police force’s zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence but stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the issue.

He says they are committed to making sure that women and children are safe.

