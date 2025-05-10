Health Ministry extends overtime for key staff

The Ministry of Health will continue overtime payments for critical health workforce members such as Imaging Technologists and Senior Pharmacy Technicians for another six months.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, made this reassurance, highlighting a significant gap in manpower.

A circular attached to the Assistant minister’s statement confirmed that the Public Service Commission has approved the continuation of overtime payments for a period of six months, effective from May 7th.

The Ministry reaffirmed that it will continue to collaborate with allied health professionals after the six-month period, to avoid short-term strategies.

He added that this initiative is part of a broader commitment to maintaining essential health services and supporting frontline staff.

However, the rest of the allied health care professionals-particularly Biomedical Technical Officers, Dental Technicians, Junior Physiotherapists, Health Inspectors, Tobacco Control Officers, Supervising Dietitians, and Medical Laboratory Scientists-will continue with the cessation of overtime payments.

This is due to improvements in addressing manpower gaps within these areas.

