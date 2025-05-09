We’re heartbroken: Tevita Raisuqe

The family of late Fijian rugby star Josaia Raisuqe is in mourning, following his tragic passing in France yesterday.

His father, Tevita Raisuqe, spoke through tears as he remembered his son’s journey from their humble home in Lutu village in Wainibuka, to the bright lights of international rugby.

He says Jo’s death has left the family heartbroken.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yesterday was a very painful time for me and my wife when we received the news about our son Jo’s passing. We are hurt and shattered thinking of our family.”

Tevita described Jo as generous, someone who always gave back during village or family events, never forgetting his roots despite the global success.

Jo was the second youngest of five children, raised in a home that didn’t have much, but was rich in love and care. He was educated and supported through every step of his rugby dream, a dream that began with a simple conversation.

“One day he approached me and asked if he could play rugby in school, so I agreed. We decided to uproot some dalo from our farm for him to sell and purchase his first rugby boots.”

Jo’s rugby journey took him from Lomaivuna High School to Lelean Memorial School, then to Tailevu in the Skipper Cup, before breaking into the Westfield Babas and the Fiji 7s team. His rise culminated in earning a professional contract in France, a moment his father says filled them with pride.

“I was so happy and excited because of the life Jo was brought up in.”

Jo returned home last year after being selected for the Olympic squad, a proud moment for the Raisuqe family, who followed him everywhere he went during that visit.

“Everywhere they went, we followed him as we’ve always done since he was a young boy. We were still there showing him support.”

The family says Jo’s legacy will live on, not just in stadiums, but in the hearts of those who knew him, and the soil of the dalo field where his dream first took root.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.