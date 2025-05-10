June Parliamentary sitting deferred to August

The Parliamentary sitting initially set for 2nd to the 6th of June has been deferred to August.

The Business Committee convened yesterday and, despite strong reservations, approved the deferment.

The 2–6 June sitting period will now take place from 11–15 August.

This is being done to give Coalition Government ample time to ensure the efficient and effective preparation of the 2025–26 National Budget before it is tabled in Parliament.

Parliament will next convene on Friday, 27 June, for the National Budget address.

