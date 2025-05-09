Government commits to long-term tourism sustainability

[File Photo]

The Fijian Government has formalised its long-term commitment to sustainable tourism through the launch of the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework.

The 10-year strategy was unveiled during the third day of Tourism Super Week 2025 by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Salaseini Daunabuna.

The framework sets national priorities for inclusive growth, environmental management, and cultural preservation across the tourism sector, which contributes 40 percent to Fiji’s GDP.

Article continues after advertisement



Salaseini Daunabuna [Photo: Supplied]

It includes specific measures such as support for micro, small, and medium enterprises, skills training, coral reef restoration, and eco-certification of tourism operators.

Daunabuna says the framework is the result of collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and international partners, including the International Finance Corporation.

Tourism Super Week is now in its second year and serves as a national platform for shaping policy and industry standards.

Daunabuna states that the framework reflects a deliberate shift toward future-proofing the sector and embedding indigenous values into tourism operations.

Discussions are expected to continue during the event as stakeholders begin aligning their operations with the framework’s objectives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.