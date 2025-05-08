Construction begins on $1.7M Seaqaqa market

Bus stand in Seaqaqa

Construction has officially commenced on a new $1.7 million market and bus stand in Seaqaqa.

This project is expected to benefit over 12,000 residents across the Macuata district, including Sasa, Seaqaqa, Macuata, and Dreketi, and provide improved facilities for 50 vendors.

While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere hailed the project as a gateway to further economic development in the area.

Ratu Wiliame has also acknowledged the longstanding challenges vendors have faced under temporary shelters, especially during heavy rain.

The new complex will include modern amenities such as showers and restroom facilities that have long been absent in the area.

Permal Construction Limited is leading the build, with structural engineering oversight provided by Kapadia Consultants Limited.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

