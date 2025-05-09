Do not use religion to defend violence says Reverend Tugi

Reverend Simione Tugi [File Photo]

Faith-based organizations are urging members to take a stand, promote compassion, and hold abusers accountable.

Fiji Evangelical Fellowship General Secretary Reverend Simione Tugi says using religion to defend violence is a serious misuse of spiritual teachings.

Tugi raises concern about domestic and sexual violence, saying immediate intervention is critical.

“ The men should love the women, they should never touch them, they should never abuse them, they should love them. The men and the women complement each other. So the problem today is because of the wrong context that the woman should submit to the man, which is taken out of context. Men should love women.”

Rev Tugi says abusers, often trusted family members, take advantage of their position and must be stopped and held responsible.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou believes churches need to reach beyond their walls, especially since many offenders aren’t regular churchgoers.

They say they remain committed to ending abuse and will continue to push for safer, more respectful communities where every person is protected and valued.

