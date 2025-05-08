Pacific Nations Cup set to kick-off in August

[ Source: Pacific Nations Cup ]

World Rugby has released the full schedule for the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, which will run from August 22nd to September 20th.

This is the second year of the updated and expanded tournament, which is quickly becoming a key event in international rugby.

There will be six team’s competition, which includes Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, and the USA.

They’ll be playing not just for the title, but also for a direct spot in the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

For the first time, the final stage of the tournament, the Final Series, will be held in the United States, highlighting the growing importance of USA Rugby as the country prepares to host the Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033.

The Flying Fijians will kick off their campaign at home in Suva on August 30th against long-time rival Tonga.

They will then take on Samoa on September 6th in New Zealand.

