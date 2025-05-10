Chaotic start to Vodafone Cup

The 2025 Vodafone Cup got off to a chaotic start today after three separate brawls erupted at Bidesi Park in Suva, forcing the cancellation of at least one match.

What began as a promising morning of rugby league quickly descended into violence during the match between Topline Warriors and Nabua Broncos.

A fight initially broke out on the field between players, which soon escalated as fans from both sides became involved, prompting officials to call off the game.

A second altercation erupted on the sidelines shortly after, as tensions between supporters of the two teams boiled over.

This was followed by a third clash involving individuals from both communities.

Incidents of violence between members of the Topline and Nabua communities are not new, with past clashes occurring both on and off the field.

Police were present at the venue but were reportedly outnumbered and unable to fully contain the situation.

Order was eventually restored with assistance from match officials and members of the Army Red team, who were at the park for their own game.

Several players and spectators appeared to suffer minor injuries before the situation was brought under control.

