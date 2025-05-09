SPTE 2025 focuses on sustainable growth

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2025 is promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

This year’s SPTE in Nadi has seen a significant rise in participation, with 79 sellers from across the Pacific and 61 international buyers.

South Pacific Tourism Organisation CEO Christopher Cocker highlighted the focus on sustainable tourism at the event’s opening, emphasizing its role in enhancing networking between the Pacific and the global community.

“The message is that we want sustainable tourism, as well as we’re more focused on attracting high-value but low-impact visitors into our region. People that will come and enjoy, respect, but also happy to give back to our communities. Because the focus of us moving forward is that tourism will benefit our communities”

Solomon Islands seller Mereoni Dike noted the exchange as an opportunity to learn from regional counterparts to improve service delivery at home.

“It’s actually an eye-opener, especially in the Solomon Islands when it comes to marketing it’s something new for them. So when we come and attend expos like this and be visible, it’s actually a game-changer.”

Buyer Robin Gayraud, a participant since 2019, stated the event facilitates strong connections and growth within the South Pacific tourism industry.

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange offers increased visibility for the region’s tourism and acts as a global gateway to its diverse offerings.

