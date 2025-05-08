New facility to empower remote farmers

A new processing and cold facility has been opened in Nadi with the aim to assist rural farmers.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the New Valley Processors brings hope, empowerment, and a pathway to better livelihoods for the farmers.

Rabuka says most farmers living in the rural areas grow some of the best food and crops; however, they do not have sufficient access to resources to help them deliver their goods to proper markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“In these communities, farmers cultivate crops on terraced slopes and river valleys — and they grow some of the best root crops and vegetables that feed both local and urban markets. Yet for too long, these provinces have remained on the periphery of commercial agriculture due to poor access roads, lack of cold storage, and limited financial services.”

He says the new facility will revolutionize farming and assist farmers who are often overlooked in mainstream agribusiness due to their remote location, challenging terrain, and logistical constraints.

Rabuka says this new project by New Valley is both visionary and vital as it opens the door for these remote farming communities to participate meaningfully in the national economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.