Drua signs Mayanavanua

Source: Supplied

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has officially signed Flying Fijians and Northampton Saints lock Temo Mayanavanua on a two-year contract.

Mayanavanua will join the club following the conclusion of his national du-ties and will be available for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the 2026 season.

The former Suva Grammar School student joined the Saints after the 2023 World Cup, making 35 appearances and scoring one try.

Before his time with the Saints, the 27-year-old spent three years with Northland in New Zealand and also played for Lyon in France.

The powerful second rower made his debut for the Flying Fijians in 2020 against Georgia, and has earned 25 caps for his country.

Mayanavanua’s rugby journey includes captaining the Fiji Under 20 side, where he played alongside current Drua co-captain Frank Lomani.

