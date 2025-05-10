Super Rugby competition not easy, says Jackson

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has acknowledged the disappointment felt by fans following the team’s 34-5 loss to the Blues, but is asking for understanding as the Drua continue to grow in one of rug-by’s toughest competitions.

While this marks the Drua’s third year in Super Rugby Pacific, Jackson highlighted that the team is still in its developmental phase and lacks the depth of experience seen in established sides like the Blues.

With several key players such as Isaiah Ravula-Armstrong, Mesake Vocevoce, and Philip Baselala still in their early 20s, the Drua are building their foundation against teams that have been competing at this level for over a decade.

“Hopefully they understand the style of rugby we want to play and continue to back our boys. I know how much effort they put in to try and make everyone in this country proud.”

Jackson was quick to clarify that inexperience is not an excuse for under-performance, but rather a reality of where the team currently stands.

He emphasized that Super Rugby is a world-class competition, and progress will take time.

The Drua now turn their attention to their final two matches of the 2025 season, hosting the Western Force in Lautoka next weekend before wrapping up against the Queensland Reds at the end of the month.

