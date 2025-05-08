FTU pushes for 20 percent annual wage increase

The Fiji Teachers Union is once again calling for an increase in their annual wage, pushing for a 20 percent increase.

Union President Shashi Shandil says teachers are often overworked and undervalued, often affecting the students. With the increase in the play, it would address the issue and the gaps in teacher migration.

He added that teachers in the country are paid 30 percent less than educators in Samoa and Tonga, and the FTU is demanding similar progress in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The solution begins with competitive remuneration that reflects the critical role teachers play in our society. Currently, Fijian teachers earn 30% less than their counterparts in Samoa and Tonga. Therefore, Honorable Minister and my dear family, we propose a structured 20% annual wage increase until we achieve parity with our Pacific Island neighbors.”

Shandil says that this would also cater to the rising cost of living and the mounting administrative pressure at work.

He further emphasized the significance of establishing teacher training programs, particularly in the progressing digital learning age in the sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.