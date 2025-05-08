93-year-old calls for intergenerational sharing of stories

A 93-year-old woman from Namara, Labasa, is calling for more intergenerational sharing of stories as the country prepares to mark the Girmit Commemoration.

Yashoda Ram says the history of the Girmitiyas lives on through the oral accounts passed down by her parents and elders, including stories of her grandfather, who arrived in Fiji from Lucknow, India.

Ram says although she never met her grandfather, the values and experiences shared by her family have shaped her understanding of identity, sacrifice, and perseverance.

She was married at 16 and raised a family during what she describes as a time of great hardship but strong cultural traditions.

“We didn’t have much, but we worked the land and kept our stories alive.”

With most records undocumented, Ram says the responsibility of preserving Girmit history now rests with families and their willingness to speak and listen.

She is now sharing these memories with her children and grandchildren, encouraging them to remember the struggles and contributions of those who came before.

The 2025 Girmit Day celebration takes place in Labasa from May 10th to 12th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Preserving the Past and Envisioning the Future.”

