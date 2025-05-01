FICAC raids Fiji Sports Council headquarter

Fiji Sports Council

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption raided the Fiji Sports Council Headquarters in Laucala, Suva, this morning.

A reliable source confirmed this to FBC News.

We have also sent questions to FICAC, as the nature of the investigation remains unknown.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s also understood that the Acting Chief Executive of the FSC, Gilbert Vakalalabure, is in the Northern Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.