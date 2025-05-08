FICAC keeps details of raid at FSC under wraps

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has confirmed that a search warrant was conducted at the Fiji Sports Council today.

It says it was responding to a complaint they received.

Asked about the nature of the investigation, FICAC says, as the matter is currently under investigation, they will not be disclosing further details at this stage.

It says this step is being taken to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.

