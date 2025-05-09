Work progresses on evacuation centres

Rokovuaka Multipurpose Evacuation Centre [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Work is progressing on two multipurpose evacuation centres aimed at enhancing disaster resilience in remote villages in Ra and Cakaudrove.

The projects, located in Rokovuaka Village in the district of Nababa in Ra and Vatukuca Village in the district of Vaturova in Cakaudrove, are designed to provide safe shelter during floods and cyclones that these communities are frequently exposed to.

In Vatukuca, footing works for the new centre have been completed, and flooring works are underway.

Vatukuca Multipurpose Evacuation Centre being constructed [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In Rokovuaka, construction is progressing steadily and is close to completion.



Rokovuaka Multipurpose Evacuation Centre [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The facilities will also function as community halls to support social and development activities.

The projects are funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, with implementation by the International Organization for Migration Fiji, in partnership with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

